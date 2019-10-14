The European Union has approved the German government’s decision to grant airline Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, a 380 million-euro (£334 million) bridging loan to keep it in the air.

EU backing for German government’s move to keep Thomas Cook subsidiary flying

Germany’s economy ministry said the EU’s executive Commission gave its blessing on Monday.

Condor applied for the loan last month to tide it through the winter after British-based Thomas Cook ceased operations.

Flugbetrieb von Condor gesichert: Die Europäische Kommission hat dem sechsmonatigen Überbrückungskredit der Bundesregierung und hessischen Landesregierung an die Condor Flugdienst GmbH zugestimmt. DANKE! #WirliebenFliegen Mehr Infos: https://t.co/YiH30qxb85 pic.twitter.com/80YKHMQNUK — Condor Airlines News (@Condor) October 14, 2019

The airline, which has been profitable, has nearly 60 planes and 4,900 employees.

Condor’s management is looking for new investors.

PA Media