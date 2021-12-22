EU approves £2.2bn rescue plan for Air Portugal

TAP Air Portugal is to get a cash injection from the government (Steve Parsons/PA)

European Union authorities have approved a rescue plan for TAP Air Portugal, which is getting government aid worth 2.55 billion euros (£2.2 billion) to help the flag carrier restructure its operations.

In return, TAP will have to give up some of its slots at Lisbon airport and sell off some of its assets, including catering and baggage handling companies in Portugal, the Portuguese government announced late on Tuesday.

The European Commission also allowed the Portuguese government to give the airline just over 100 million euros (£85 million) to compensate for lost business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TAP has already laid off around 2,900 workers since last year.

The Portuguese state owns 72.5% of the airline. It has 96 aircraft.

TAP is part of the Star Alliance, a global airline partnership. It flies to more than 80 destinations in around 30 countries.