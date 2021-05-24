EU agrees sanctions as kidnapped Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich in video ‘confession’ 

Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich appeared in online videos this evening, claiming to be in good health and ‘confessing’ to having played a role in organising mass protests in Minsk last year.

The video was dismissed by his allies and came as EU leaders agreed to censure Belarus, which detained the journalist after ordering a Ryanair flight to land at Minsk on the pretext that there was a terrorist threat to the flight.

Belarusian airlines are to be banned from flying in EU airspace and EU airlines are also to be asked to avoid flying in Belarus airspace as part of range of sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

European leaders, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, are meeting in Brussels for an EU summit where they have been discussing the arrest of Mr Protasevich after his flight from Greece was diverted to Minks, Belarus amid claims of a bomb threat.

In a statement, the EU leaders “strongly condemned” a the “forced landing” of the Ryanair flight to Lithuania and the detention of Mr Protasevich who is a critic of President Lukashenko

The European Council demanded the immediate release of Mr Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega

They also called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation to “urgently investigate” the “unprecedented and unacceptable” diversion of a flight to Minsk.

The EU Council also agreed to target Belarus with economic sanctions and called the High Representative and the Commission to draft proposals as soon as possible.

They also called on all EU-based airline carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus and agreed to adopted measures which will ban Belarusian airlines from operating in the EU.

The council also expressed solidarity with Latvia following the unjustified expulsion of Latvian diplomats from Belarus.

Appearing on several channels of the Telegram messaging app in a video circulated by Belarusian state media this evening, Mr Protasevich, wearing a dark sweatshirt and with his hands tightly clasped in front of him, said he is in a pre-trial detention facility in Minsk and denies having heart problems reported by some social media.

He also has a small dark spot on his forehead.

"I can say that I have no health problems... I continue cooperating with investigators and am confessing to having organised mass unrest in the city of Minsk," he was reported as saying in the video.

However, Poland has heard from the mother of Mr Protasevich that his health condition is very serious, a Deputy Foreign Minister said on Monday.

"We have received a signal from the mother of Roman Protasevich that his health situation is very serious. That is as much as I can say on that subject," Pawel Jablonski told broadcaster TVN24.

Earlier, a senior Belarusian official claimed Hamas had made the threat that spurred it to order the Ryanair plane to land before Mr Protasevich was taken off on Sunday. Today, Belarus grounded another, Lufthansa plane at Minsk, saying there had been another terror threat.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya also told Independent.ie she has received reports Mr Protasevich may be in hospital suffering with heart problems.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said her team was urgently seeking to verify information they received about Mr Protasevich’s health after he was taken from a Ryanair flight to Lithuania which was diverted to the Capital of Belarus, Minsk amid claims of a bomb threat.

Speaking to Independent.ie Ms Tsikhanouskaya said she feared the journalist is being tortured by Belarussian authorities after he was detained while travelling from Greece.

“Just a couple of minutes ago, we got information, it’s not proven yet, that he’s in the hospital with problems with his heart,” she said.

Reacting after the release of the video this evening, she dismissed his comments as having been made under duress.

"This is how Raman looks under physical and moral pressure. I demand the immediate release of Raman and all political prisoners," Ms Tsikanouskaya, wrote on Twitter in English, using the Belarusian spelling of his name.

Belarusian authorities on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land in Belarus. The flight was on its way to Lithuanian capital Vilnius from Athens.

They then detained Mr Protasevich, who was on board, as well as his partner, provoking condemnation from European countries, the United States and NATO.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin called the event a “a state-sponsored coercive act”.

EU leaders are meeting this evening to decide on sanctions against the regime of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, who has been branded as “Europe’s last dictator”.

A €3billion EU investment package for Belarus will remain on hold and frozen until the country turns democratic, the chief of the European Union's executive said.

"We will put pressure on the regime until it finally respects the freedom of media, the freedom of press and the freedom of opinion," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels who will consider imposing further sanctions against Belarus.

The new measures may target individuals involved in the forced landing of a Ryanair plane, businesses and economic entities financing the country's leadership and the Belarussian aviation sector, von der Leyen said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said It was "very difficult to believe" the arrest could have taken place "without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow".

Aircraft have been instructed to avoid Belarusian air space following the "state-sponsored hijack" of the flight on Sunday.

Dominic Raab said that although the situation was not yet clear, the relationship between Minsk and Moscow suggested Russian leaders may have been aware of the plans in advance.

Responding to the SNP's Alyn Smith in the House of Commons, Mr Raab said: "We don't have any clear details on that and I'll be careful on what I say at this point.

"But, as he says, it's very difficult to believe that this kind of action could have been taken without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow, but, as I say, it's unclear as yet."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, 66, has faced the biggest challenge of his nearly 27-year-old rule from protesters who took to the streets after he was declared the winner of an election last year they said was rigged.

About 35,000 people have been detained since the start of regular demonstrations in August 2020. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and has accused the West of sponsoring the protests.