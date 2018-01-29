EU agency to set up stop-gap Amsterdam HQ ahead of Brexit move

Dutch health minister Bruno Bruins announced that the EU agency and its approximately 900 staff initially will be placed in the Sloterdijk neighbourhood of western Amsterdam.

The new headquarters is to be built in the Zuidas, or Southern Axis, a neighbourhood that straddles the city’s ring road. It is scheduled for completion in November 2019.

EMA executive director Guido Rasi described the relocation as the biggest challenge the agency has ever faced.