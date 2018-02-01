News World News

EU acts to improve water quality and reduce plastic pollution

The move is aimed at improving confidence in local tap water and wean people off bottles, which are among the most common plastic items found on European beaches.

The European Union is revamping its water quality rules to address possible new health hazards and limit plastic waste by discouraging people from drinking bottled water.

The European Commission said the rules will oblige the bloc’s 28 countries to improve access to drinking water and better inform citizens about water quality, be it from taps or bottles.

It hopes the move will improve confidence in local tap water and wean people off bottles, which are among the most common plastic items found on European beaches.

Tap water in Europe costs around 0.2 euro (17p) per litre, far less than bottled water.

Commission vice president Frans Timmermans said: “If people know what is cheaper for them and not hazardous to their health, they might make a different choice.”

