Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes on way to Kenya

An Ethiopian Airlines plane has crashed on its way to Nairobi in Kenya, with deaths being reported.

The Ethiopian prime minister’s office said the Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

A spokesman for the airline confirmed the plane had crashed while heading from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa’s largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

Ethiopian Airlines said it believes 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board the plane which crashed six minutes after taking off.

A statement from the airline said it crashed around 31 miles south of the capital.

The airline statement said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties”.

