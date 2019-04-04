The flight crew on the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last month performed all procedures from Boeing but could not control the jet, according to a preliminary report.

Ethiopian Airlines crew followed all procedures from Boeing - crash report

Ethiopia's transport minister Dagmawit Moges made the announcement at a press conference citing data from the doomed plane's recorders.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed on March 10 shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board.

It was the second crash of a 737 Max within five months, following a Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Following the Ethiopian disaster, Max jets have been grounded worldwide pending a software fix that Boeing is rolling out, which must still receive approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.

Press Association