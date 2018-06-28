Ethiopia and Eritrea to hold summit amid surprising thaw in relations

Ethiopia’s top diplomat has said the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea will meet soon amid a surprising diplomatic thaw between the rival nations.

The meeting will “create a fertile ground to restore peace”, foreign minister Workneh Gebeyehu said.

Details regarding the location and timing are said to be under discussion.

The minister spoke as an Eritrean delegation led by foreign minister Osman Saleh concludes a historic visit to Ethiopia, the first in two decades.

The countries broke off relations when a border war began in 1998.

Ethiopia’s new prime minister Abiy Ahmed surprised the region earlier this month by fully embracing a 2000 peace deal which ended the war that killed tens of thousands of people.

Eritrea’s long-standing president Isaias Afwerki noted the “positive signals”, and sent a delegation.

