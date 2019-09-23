Estate of late Leicester City team owner sued over crash

The family of an employee of the Thai owner of Leicester City who died in the same helicopter crash that took her boss’s life has sued his estate and his family’s duty-free business.

Former beauty queen Nusara Suknamai was one of five people killed when team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from the club’s stadium following a match on October 27, 2018.

A lawyer said Ms Nusara’s family has sued for 300 million baht (£7.9m) in damages and the suit was filed on Monday in Bangkok Civil Court because Thai law holds the aircraft’s owner responsible for any harm to passengers.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the crash occurred when the pilot lost control of the aircraft because of a mechanical fault.

PA Media