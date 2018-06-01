Escaped big cats scare at flood-hit German zoo

Hours later, authorities said those animals had, in fact, never left their cages at Eifel Zoo in Luenebach.

A bear, however, was shot dead after flooding triggered by heavy rains swept away the fencing for its enclosure, allowing it to escape.

A bear was shot after flooding swept away the door to its enclosure (AP)

Andreas Kruppert, the mayor of the town of Arzfeld, said the confusion arose because volunteers using a drone were unable to find the carnivores, prompting fears they had all escaped the zoo, near Germany’s borders with Luxembourg and Belgium.