Escalating Middle East violence worst since 2014 war

People inspect the rubble of a damaged building which was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

Rockets have streamed out of Gaza and Israel has pounded the territory with air strikes as the most severe outbreak of violence since a 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict.

Palls of grey smoke rose in Gaza, as Israeli air strikes levelled two apartment towers and hammered the militant group’s multiple security installations, destroying the central police compound.

In Israel, barrages of hundreds of rockets fired by Gaza’s Hamas rulers and other militants at times overwhelmed missile defences and brought air raid sirens echoing across Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest metropolitan area, and other cities.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 48 Palestinians, including 14 children and three women, according to the Health Ministry.

Expand Close People inspect the rubble of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People inspect the rubble of a destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

More than 300 people have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.

Six Israelis, including three women and a child, were killed by rocket fire, and dozens of people were wounded.

While the rapidly escalating conflict has brought images familiar from the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, the past day has also seen a startling new factor – a burst of fury from Israel’s Palestinian citizens in support of those living in the territories and against Israel’s recent response to unrest in Jerusalem and its current operations in Gaza.

Amid those protests, communal violence erupted in several mixed Jewish-Arab Israeli cities, including the burning of a Jewish-owned restaurant and a synagogue, the fatal shooting of an Arab man and attacks on Arab-owned cars.

In a rare move that highlighted the tensions, Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ordered units of border guards deployed to help police keep order.

Expand Close Smoke rises from an oil tanker after it was hit by a rocket from the Gaza Strip, near the town of Ashkelon, Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Smoke rises from an oil tanker after it was hit by a rocket from the Gaza Strip, near the town of Ashkelon, Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

There was no sign that either side is willing to back down.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to expand the offensive, saying “this will take time”.

Hamas has called for a full-scale intifada, or uprising.

The last such uprising began in 2000 and lasted more than five years.

The latest eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem, where heavy-handed police tactics during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers ignited protests and clashes with police.

A focal point was the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims.

Late on Monday, Hamas, claiming to be “defending Jerusalem”, launched a barrage of rockets at the city in a major escalation.

Expand Close Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli Arab Khalil Awaad and his daughter Nadine, 16, in the village of Dahmash near the Israeli city of Lod (Heidi Levine/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli Arab Khalil Awaad and his daughter Nadine, 16, in the village of Dahmash near the Israeli city of Lod (Heidi Levine/AP)

The Israeli military said militants have fired more than 1,050 rockets since the conflict began, with 200 of them falling short and landing inside Gaza.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said two infantry brigades were sent to the area, indicating preparations for a possible ground invasion.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip, where two million Palestinians have lived under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas took power in 2007.

The fiercest attack was a set of air strikes that brought down an entire 12-storey building.

The building housed important Hamas offices, as well as some businesses.

Israel fired a series of warning shots before demolishing the building, allowing people to flee, and there were no casualties.

Expand Close Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Israeli aircraft heavily damaged another Gaza City building early on Wednesday.

Israel said the nine-storey building housed Hamas intelligence offices and the group’s command responsible for planning attacks in the occupied West Bank; it also had residential apartments, medical companies and a dental clinic.

A drone fired five warning rockets before the bombing.

Fighter jets struck the building again after journalists and rescuers had gathered around.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The high-rise stood 200 metres (650ft) away from the AP bureau in Gaza City, and smoke and debris reached the office.

Expand Close A man pulls his luggage while passing the rubble of a destroyed building which was hit by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man pulls his luggage while passing the rubble of a destroyed building which was hit by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

In another strike, Hamas’s Gaza City commander was killed on Wednesday, the group confirmed, making him the highest-ranking military figure in the group to be killed by Israel since the 2014 war.

Israel’s internal security agency said that a series of air strikes had killed Bassem Issa and several other senior militants.

At one point on Wednesday, Hamas fired 100 rockets at the Israeli desert town of Beersheba in what it said was retaliation for some of the strikes.

Samah Haboub, a mother of four in Gaza, said she was thrown across her bedroom in a “moment of horror” by an air strike on an apartment tower next door.

She and her children, aged three to 14, ran down the stairway of their apartment block along with other residents, many of them screaming and crying.

“There is almost no safe place in Gaza,” she said.

Expand Close Palestinians inspect the damage in a building following Israeli air strikes on Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Palestinians inspect the damage in a building following Israeli air strikes on Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)

One strike hit a taxi in Gaza City, killing a man, woman and driver insider, and a second strike killed two men nearby on the street, witnesses who brought the bodies told the AP at the hospital.

Several other bystanders, including a woman, were wounded.

In the Israeli city of Lod, a 52-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter, reportedly Arab citizens of Israel, were killed early on Wednesday when a rocket from Gaza hit the courtyard of their home.

The Jerusalem turmoil and the ensuing battle come at a time when the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process is virtually non-existent.

It has been seven years since the two sides held formal negotiations. Israel’s political scene pays little attention, and the peace process was hardly an issue in the country’s string of recent elections.

Arab nations, including several that recently reached normalisation deals with Israel, rarely push for any resolution.

Expand Close Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes with Israeli Arabs and police in the Israeli mixed city of Lod, Israel (Heidi Levine/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes with Israeli Arabs and police in the Israeli mixed city of Lod, Israel (Heidi Levine/AP)

The result has left the nearly five million Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem living in a limbo – caught among Israeli occupation, accelerated Israeli settlement building in the West Bank, a weak Palestinian Authority that recently cancelled elections, and Hamas rule and the blockade that are impoverishing Gaza.

With the protests in Arab communities, the unrest in Jerusalem has also spread across Israel.

“An intifada erupted in Lod, you have to bring in the army,” the central Israeli city’s mayor Yair Revivo said.

Lod saw heavy clashes after thousands of mourners joined a funeral for an Arab man killed the previous night.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces.

The conflicts ended after regional and international powers convinced both sides to accept an informal truce.

Once again, diplomats are seeking to intervene, with Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations working to deliver a ceasefire.

Expand Close The remains of a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The remains of a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)

The UN Security Council also planned to hold its second closed emergency meeting in three days on Wednesday on the escalating violence.

Israel faced heavy criticism over the bombing of residential buildings in Gaza during the 2014 war, one of several tactics that are now the subject of an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into possible war crimes.

Israel is not a member of the court and has rejected the probe.

In a brief statement, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she had noted “with great concern” the escalation of violence and “the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute” that established the court.

Lt Col Conricus said Israeli forces have strict rules of engagement, follow international laws on armed conflict and are trying to minimise civilian casualties.

But Israel has said it has no choice because Hamas fires rockets from residential areas.

Hamas has also come under international criticism over its indiscriminate rocket fire at Israeli population centres.

PA Media