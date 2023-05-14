Erdogan takes early lead in Turkish presidential election

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters after he casts his ballot in Istanbul. Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO / via Reuters© via REUTERS

Suzan Fraser and Zeynep Bilginsoy

Early returns from Turkey’s national election had President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead after some 47pc of ballot boxes were counted, the Turkish state-run news agency said.