Equifax will pay up to 700 million dollars (£562 million) to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed the social security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.

Equifax to pay up to 700 million dollars in data breach settlement

The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved by the federal district court Northern District of Georgia, will provide up to 425 million dollars (£341 million) in monetary relief to consumers, a 100 million dollar (£80 million) civil money penalty, and other relief.

The bureau co-ordinated its investigation with the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from across the US.

The announcement on Monday confirms a report by The Wall Street Journal that the credit reporting agency had reached a deal with the US.

PA Media