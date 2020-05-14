Epstein victim sends warning to alleged abusers in Netflix series

Virginia Giuffre alleges the Duke of York had sex with her on three occasions. Photo: BBC

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre has warned Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates "you took our freedom, now we're going to take yours", in a trailer for a new film on the disgraced financier.

Netflix's four-part series 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' explores how convicted sex offender Epstein used his wealth to carry out his abuse.

The documentary, which streams on May 27, will feature first-hand accounts from a "sisterhood of survivors".

It will also look at Epstein's "Gatsby-like" existence and raises questions about how he died in jail last year.

The trailer talks of a "spiderweb of people" involved with billionaire paedophile Epstein and includes the image of Andrew with his arm around a young Ms Giuffre.

She has claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and alleges the Duke of York had sex with her on three occasions, including when she was under age.

He categorically denies any form of sexual contact or relationship with her.

Irish Independent