Epstein death resulted from ‘perfect storm of screw-ups’, top prosecutor admits

The death of Jeffrey Epstein was the result of a “perfect storm of screw-ups”, US Attorney General William Barr has said.

His comments came days after two prison officers responsible for guarding Epstein were charged with falsifying records.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas are accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of checking on Epstein, who killed himself in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

US Attorney General William Barr said the investigation into allegations against Epstein is continuing (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The indictment against the officers is a damning glimpse of safety lapses inside the high-security unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York.

Mr Barr said federal prosecutors in New York are making good progress while they continue to investigate allegations against Epstein, and he is hopeful people “will see results soon”.

A lawyer for Mr Thomas claimed both guards are being “scapegoated”.

Mr Noel’s lawyer said he hopes to “reach a reasonable agreement” with the government to avoid a trial.

