Enormous exoplanet 'could be habitable'

An artist's impression issued by University of Cambridge of K2-18b. An exoplanet more than double the size of Earth could potentially be habitable, astronomers have found. Photo: Amanda Smith/University of Cambridge/PA Wire

An exoplanet more than double the size of Earth could potentially be habitable, astronomers have found.

This opens the search for life up to planets significantly larger than Earth, but smaller than Neptune.

A team from the University of Cambridge used the mass, radius and atmospheric data of the exoplanet K2-18b and determined it is possible for the planet to host liquid water at habitable conditions beneath its hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

K2-18b is 124 light-years away, 2.6 times the radius and 8.6 times the mass of Earth, and orbits its star within the habitable zone, where temperatures could allow liquid water to exist.

Last year two different teams reported detection of water vapour in its hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

But the extent of the atmosphere and the conditions of the interior underneath remained unknown.

"Water vapour has been detected in the atmospheres of a number of exoplanets.

"But, even if the planet is in the habitable zone, that doesn't necessarily mean there are habitable conditions on the surface," said Dr Nikku Madhusudhan, from Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy, who led the study.

Irish Independent