Endangered bird makes return to Co Down bog thanks to conservation efforts

Home > World News Endangered bird makes return to Co Down bog thanks to conservation effortsLapwings have been spotted in Lecale Fens in Northern Ireland (Ulster Wildlife/PA)By Rebecca Black, PAToday at 01:01An endangered bird has returned to a Co Down bog thanks to conservation efforts. Latest World NewsCouple whose husky mauled their baby daughter to death allowed to keep pack of dogsRAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers off British coastSpectacular Mount Etna eruption forces cancellation of all flights at Sicilian airportPrison officer jailed after spending 380 hours on phone with inmate during six-month affair‘Cinderella hunt’ after owner of shoe shop mends broken wedges left outsideSix-year-old roller-skating 100 miles in a month raising money for cancerHalf of UK voters want a second Brexit referendum in next decadeItaly's Mount Etna erupts illuminating the night skyWomen’s football no longer needs to prove itself, say self-starting reportersCar crashes into tent with baby sleeping inside, seriously injuring two peopleShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsMountjoy prison officer wounded fighting in Ukraine war says he just wants his old job backCommentJason Willick: Strongest part of the Donald Trump indictment has its own weaknessesHealthLong Covid: Scientists identify mysterious new symptom affecting the legsIrish NewsFears for health of thousands as areas with shocking air quality revealed Latest NewsMorePremier LeagueKevin de Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad due to injury17:34SoccerIrish striker Armstrong Oko-Flex signs deal with Swiss side FC Zurich17:17BritainCouple whose husky mauled their baby daughter to death allowed to keep pack of dogs17:16Irish NewsDissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wall17:14BritainRAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers off British coast17:08Celebrity NewsRupert Murdoch ‘dating former scientist months after calling off two-week engagement’, claims report17:00Premier LeagueNewcastle step up interest in Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney17:00VideosWhite Tailed Eagle released into Irish Skies16:59Celebrity NewsStrictly star Annabel Croft: Late husband was huge fan of dancing show16:55Personal FinanceAsk the expert: Do we need to pay tax on €15,000 gifted to each of our two children by a relative?16:50