‘End of the world’- reaction as Gmail and other Google services suffer widespread outage

Google services were down for approximately an hour but some users have still reported glitches

Multiple Google services including email, Youtube and Docs suffered a service outage, a rare occurrence that social media users are calling the “end of the world”.

The services appear to have been restored after approximately an hour of being down, however, users are still reporting some glitches.

It is not yet clear what caused the widespread outage but individual Google services have shared with its users that it is experiencing issues.

For example, Team YouTube tweeted: “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news.”

Other Google services have used the same statement, swapping ‘Youtube” for its application name.

The outage began shortly before noon GMT, and users flocked to social media after being unable to access their emails or use Google docs.

One user wrote: “Is it end of the world or why is Google down?”

Google and YouTube are down, itâs the end of the world! pic.twitter.com/mlxDXDp2eE — NovaKane9 (@NovaKane9x) December 14, 2020

Another commented: “How long do Google and YouTube have to be down before we get a celebrity song telling us we're all in this together?”

The end of the world is near. Google is down this morning. pic.twitter.com/SIcgZBVSi2 — Joshua Wagner (@joshthetechie) December 14, 2020

While a third said: “I cannot even Google on what happened to Google.... end of the world as we know it today. Just waiting for president speech tonight - we might not even be able to see it.”





Online Editors