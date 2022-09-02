| 20.2°C Dublin

Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump’s home

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the search on August 8.

Former US president Donald Trump&rsquo;s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP) Expand

Former US president Donald Trump&rsquo;s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

By Eric Tucker, Associated Press

FBI agents who searched former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from an office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago during the search on August 8.

Though the inventory does not describe any of the documents, it shows the extent to which classified information — including material at the top-secret level — was kept in boxes and containers at the home and commingled among newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.

The Justice Department said there was no secure space at Mar-a-Lago for such sensitive government secrets and has opened a criminal investigation focused on their retention there – and on what it says were efforts in the last several months to obstruct that probe.

The inventory shows 43 empty folders with classified banners were taken from a box or container at the office, along with an additional 28 empty folders labelled as “return to staff secretary” or military aide.

Empty folders of that nature were also found in a storage closet.

It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.

