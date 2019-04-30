Emperor Akihito thanks Japanese people for support in final address
The Japanese emperor is abdicating after 30 years on the throne.
Japan’s Emperor Akihito has formally announced his abdication in his final official address to his people.
In the ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, Akihito also thanked his people for their support during his 30-year reign.
The 85-year-old said it was fortunate for him that he could fulfil his duties with full trust and faith in his people.
Akihito’s reign ends at midnight on Tuesday, after which his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, ascends the throne as new emperor.
Naruhito’s ascension will be formalised at a separate ceremony on Wednesday.
Press Association