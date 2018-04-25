Emmanuel Macron hails freedom ‘rendez-vous’ in US Congress speech

Mr Macron told Congress, “the American and French people have had a rendez-vous with freedom”.

In recounting common bonds from the earliest days of the United States, he was telling of a meeting between Ben Franklin and the French philosopher Voltaire, “kissing each other’s cheeks”.

Emmanuel Macron, escorted by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, is welcomed by US representatives (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In an apparent reference to his friendly meetings this week with President Donald Trump, Mr Macron joked: “It can remind you of something.”