Wednesday 25 April 2018

Emmanuel Macron hails freedom ‘rendez-vous’ in US Congress speech

The French president spoke of his country’s shared history and ‘special bond’ with Washington.

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he is introduced before speaking to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he is introduced before speaking to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

France’s President Emmanuel Macron drew on the shared history and “special bond” with the US as he opened a joint meeting of Congress.

Mr Macron told Congress, “the American and French people have had a rendez-vous with freedom”.

In recounting common bonds from the earliest days of the United States, he was telling of a meeting between Ben Franklin and the French philosopher Voltaire, “kissing each other’s cheeks”.

ipanews_1963d0a5-87cb-4f7d-9960-0df0af8ca959_embedded236183059
Emmanuel Macron, escorted by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, is welcomed by US representatives (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In an apparent reference to his friendly meetings this week with President Donald Trump, Mr Macron joked: “It can remind you of something.”

Mr Macron spoke on Wednesday as part of his visit to the United States.

It is the first time a president from France has addressed Congress in more than a decade, but follows a tradition of foreign leaders appearing at the US Capitol.

Press Association

