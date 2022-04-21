Elon Musk says he has £35.6bn in financing ready to buy Twitter

Elon Musk says he has lined up 46.5 billion dollars (£35.6 billion) in financing to buy Twitter and is trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.

Last week, Mr Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for 54.20 dollars per share, or about 43 billion dollars (£32.9 billion).

At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.

The Tesla chief executive said on Thursday in documents filed with US securities regulators that he is exploring what is known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for 54.20 dollars per share in cash.

Under a tender offer Mr Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.

But he has not decided yet whether to do that.

The documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission say San Francisco-based Twitter has not responded to Mr Musk’s proposal.

Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defence that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

The filing states that “entities related to (Mr Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately 46.5 billion dollars”.

The financing would come from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions.

Some would be secured by stock that Mr Musk owns in Tesla, the electric car and solar panel maker.

Other banks involved include Barclays, Bank of America, Societe Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and MUFG.

Elon Musk owns about 9% of shares in Twitter (Dominic Lipinski)

Elon Musk owns about 9% of shares in Twitter (Dominic Lipinski)

Shares of Twitter were down slightly to 46.69 dollars in Thursday morning trading after the financing became public.

The share price is 7.51 dollars below Mr Musk’s offer.

Mr Musk “is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter … and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately”, the documents say.

With a tender offer, Mr Musk would try to get other shareholders to pledge their stock to him at a certain price on a certain date.

If enough shareholders agree, Mr Musk could use that as leverage to get the board to drop the poison pill defence.

Mr Musk signalled the possibility of a tender offer several times this week in tweets using the word “tender”.