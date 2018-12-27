Elon Musk has asked a California judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by a British diver who accused the tech entrepreneur of falsely calling him a paedophile.

Elon Musk asks judge to throw out UK diver’s lawsuit over Thai spat

The court filing argues that “the public knew from the outset that Musk’s insults were not intended to be statements of fact”.

Mr Musk called UK diver Vernon Unsworth a “paedo” in a tweet to his 22.5 million followers after Mr Unsworth criticised him in a CNN interview in July about efforts to rescue young football players trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Mr Unsworth was among UK divers honoured at Downing Street after the rescue (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Musk and engineers from his rocket company, SpaceX, built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue.

The device was not used and in the interview, Mr Unsworth called it a “PR stunt”.

