Elon Musk asks judge to throw out UK diver’s lawsuit over Thai spat
Mr Musk and engineers from his rocket company, SpaceX, built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue.
Elon Musk has asked a California judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by a British diver who accused the tech entrepreneur of falsely calling him a paedophile.
The court filing argues that “the public knew from the outset that Musk’s insults were not intended to be statements of fact”.
Mr Musk called UK diver Vernon Unsworth a “paedo” in a tweet to his 22.5 million followers after Mr Unsworth criticised him in a CNN interview in July about efforts to rescue young football players trapped in a cave in Thailand.
The device was not used and in the interview, Mr Unsworth called it a “PR stunt”.
Press Association