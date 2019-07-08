Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has raised 19.1 million US dollars (£15.26 million) in the second quarter, her campaign says.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has raised 19.1 million US dollars (£15.26 million) in the second quarter, her campaign says.

Elizabeth Warren says she has raised £15.26m for presidential run

The impressive haul cements her status in the top tier of Democratic presidential candidates and a leading voice of the party’s liberal base.

I am humbled by the depth of grassroots commitment to our campaign. This is how we make our government and democracy work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected. Thank you, and let’s keep at it. https://t.co/l6SGHeH2pe — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 8, 2019

The Massachusetts senator’s fundraising leaves her behind only South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former vice president Joe Biden.

Ms Warren outperformed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, her closest rival who is also vying for liberal voters and is the only other candidate to join Ms Warren in shunning high-dollar fundraisers.

The winner of the crowded race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination is expected to duel for the keys to the White House with Donald Trump in November 2020.

Press Association