Eleven dead after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

Eleven people on board a twin engine aircraft died after a crash on Oahu’s North Shore, officials in Hawaii said.

There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

The crash occurred near the small Dillingham Airfield, an airport on the North Shore.

#HDH Update: Authorities have confirmed there were 11 people on board the plane that went down soon after takeoff from Dillingham Airfield with no survivors. Federal inspectors continue to investigate the cause of the crash that occurred June 21, 2019. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

The road in front of the airport was closed in both directions.

Other details of the crash, including whether the plane was landing or taking off at the time of the crash, were not immediately known, Mr Sakahara said.

Officials initially reported that nine people had been on board.

