News World News

Saturday 22 June 2019

Eleven dead after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane.

Remnants of the aircraft lie on the ground near a fence that surrounds Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser/AP)
Remnants of the aircraft lie on the ground near a fence that surrounds Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser/AP)

By Caleb Jones, Associated Press

Eleven people on board a twin engine aircraft died after a crash on Oahu’s North Shore, officials in Hawaii said.

There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

The crash occurred near the small Dillingham Airfield, an airport on the North Shore.

The road in front of the airport was closed in both directions.

Other details of the crash, including whether the plane was landing or taking off at the time of the crash, were not immediately known, Mr Sakahara said.

Officials initially reported that nine people had been on board.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News