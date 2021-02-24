Electricity use dropped 6% in 2020, says ScottishPower

ScottishPower said it helped 300,000 customers who struggled with their energy bills last year (Joe Giddens/PA)

ScottishPower has said electricity usage dipped last year in its retail section, as the Covid-19 pandemic changed habits across the country.

Electricity use was down 6%, while gas use dropped 3%.

While many people worked from home during the period, increasing their domestic consumption, factories and offices were empty for significant periods, so they used less energy.

Business electricity use fell by 13%.

But changes to domestic energy consumption did not make people more likely to leave the energy supplier. It had 4.7 million retail customers at the end of December, unchanged on a year earlier.

Many customers have also struggled to pay their bills, as those on furlough only took home 80% of their previous salaries while many others lost their jobs.

Chief executive Keith Anderson said: “As we have all spent much more time at home, energy has become even more important. At ScottishPower we’ve had to pull together and work together with our employees, customers and suppliers to support the communities we serve.

“Throughout the pandemic we supported over 300,000 of our customers by offering help with their bills and options on how to pay.”

He added: “ScottishPower’s unique position in the UK – operating across networks, renewables and retail sectors – means every aspect of our businesses can support the race to net-zero and the green recovery as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 46% at ScottishPower’s renewables business to £674.6 million.

The same measure rose 2.7% at the energy networks division to £889.8 million and 130% in the retail business division to £220 million.

The company announced it will start adding solar panels to one of its Cornwall wind farms, creating the first site in the UK where the two technologies are paired with battery storage.

Engineers will install up to 10 megawatts (MW) of panels at the Carland Cross site, which houses 20MW of wind turbines and 1MW of batteries.

Mr Anderson said: “Today we have announced the world’s first hybrid energy park at Carland Cross in Cornwall. One of the UK’s first operational wind farms, it has already been repowered, seen the construction of a super battery, and will now see solar co-generation at the site.

“We are committed to doubling the amount of green electricity we generate by 2025, and this will be delivered through innovative projects like Carland Cross, that will fully realise the potential of existing sites and by delivering our ambitious UK development pipeline.”

