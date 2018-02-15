El Salvador court commutes woman’s 30-year sentence for abortion

The court ruled the evidence in the case did not prove she took any specific action to abort the pregnancy, which is illegal in El Salvador, and thus was eligible for a form of clemency.

Teodora del Carmen Vasquez said she was working in 2007 when she began to experience intense pain, then bleeding. She called for help before fainting. When she regained consciousness she had lost her nearly full-term baby.

Authorities charged Ms Vasquez with aggravated murder and she was convicted in 2008.