Eight pedestrians hurt after taxi crashes onto pavement in Moscow

Russian police said the driver in the crash has been detained. Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Russia is hosting the World Cup and the capital’s streets have been crowded with foreign visitors. The accident took place on Ilinka Street, about 650ft from Red Square and Moscow’s famous GUM shopping arcade, an area popular with tourists.

A taxi after it crashed into pedestrians near Red Square (Moscow Traffic Control Centre Press Service/AP/PA)

The city health department said seven of the injured were in satisfactory condition and one was in more serious condition. Specifics on their injuries were not available.