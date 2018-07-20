Eight people have been injured in an attack on a busy bus in the northern German city of Luebeck.

Eight injured in ‘knife attack’ on bus in northern Germany

A suspect has been arrested after the incident in the Kuecknitz district of the city, north-east of Hamburg.

Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances of the attack.

Local daily Luebecker Nachrichten reported that a suspect had attacked passengers with a knife.

German news agency dpa quoted police as saying that three people received “medium serious” injuries in the incident, while five others received minor injuries.

State police tweeted: “Nobody was killed. The perpetrator was overpowered and is now in police custody.”

No other details were immediately available.

Press Association