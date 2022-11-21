Eight dead after small plane crashes in Colombian neighbourhood

Firefighters work at the crash site of a small plane which fell on top of homes in a residential area of Medellin, Colombia (Jaime Saldarriaga/AP)

Eight people died when a small plane crashed in a neighbourhood in the central Colombian city of Medellin, airport authorities said.

They were on board, with no injuries on the ground immediately reported.

The aircraft crashed after taking off from the Olaya Herrera Airport, Colombian aviation officials said in a statement.

The victims were identified as six passengers and two crew members.

Firefighters work at the crash site (Jaime Saldarriaga/AP)

It was not immediately clear if more than eight people were on the plane.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Medellin mayor Daniel Quintero said in a statement the aircraft experienced “an engine failure” during takeoff.

“Unfortunately, the pilot was not able to keep the plane aloft and it crashed in this neighbourhood,” Mr Quintero said.

Seven homes were destroyed and six other buildings damaged, he said.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Piper PA-31, was travelling to the western department of Choco.