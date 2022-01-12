| 8.5°C Dublin

Eight dead after large explosion rocks Mogadishu airport

Witnesses said a passing UN convoy appeared to be the target.

A Somali policeman looks at a destroyed vehicle at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia's capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A Somali policeman looks at a destroyed vehicle at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia&rsquo;s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A Somali policeman looks at a destroyed vehicle at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

A Somali policeman looks at a destroyed vehicle at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

By Hassan Barise, Associated Press

A large explosion outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital has killed at least eight people and wounded nine others, a local doctor said.

Dr Abdulkadir Adam of Medina Hospital shared the toll with the Associated Press.

Witnesses said a passing US convoy appeared to be the target of the blast near a checkpoint leading to the heavily fortified airport in Mogadishu.

Rescuers and security forces sift through wreckage (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Rescuers and security forces sift through wreckage (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Rescuers and security forces sift through wreckage (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Rescuers and security forces sift through wreckage (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries”.

He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle.

The al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.

