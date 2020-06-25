Eiffel Tower reopens after 104 days of coronavirus shutdown

Marking another milestone in France’s recovery from coronavirus lockdown, the Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors after being closed for more than 100 days.

Tourists who are trickling back to Paris were delighted to find the landmark open when some other attractions in the French capital remain closed. The Louvre Museum is not reopening until July 6.

🇫🇷 Premiers visiteurs aux 1er et 2e Ã©tages 😃 10 mn de montÃ©e par Ã©tage seulement ! 💖

🇬🇧 Our first visitors arrive at the 1st and 2nd floors. 10 minutes only to climb each level 💪#tourEiffel #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/GBf26ElSAD — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 25, 2020

“It’s very special, very special because it’s only the Paris people,” said Annelies Bouwhuis, a 43-year-old visitor from the Netherlands.

“We’ve seen a lot Paris people enjoying their city, enjoying their parks without all the tourists.”

Lifts that usually whisk visitors up the 324-metre tall wrought-iron tower remain closed, so for now people have to take the stairs.

Expand Close People climb stairs (Thibault Camus/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People climb stairs (Thibault Camus/AP)

Of the tower’s three decks, only the first two reopened. Those who made the climb on Thursday were rewarded with far-away views and a light breeze in scorching summer weather.

“I booked the first slot because afterwards it will be very hot,” said Sabine Peaufils, a 57-year-old Parisian. “This is a real pleasure.”

The tower lost 27 million euros (£24 million) from the 104-day lockdown that started in March, according to director general Patrick Branco Ruivo.

PA Media