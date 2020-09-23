Eiffel Tower cordoned off after bomb threat

French police officers secure the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

Paris police have blockaded the area around the Eiffel Tower after a bomb threat was phoned in.

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza.

Some tourists were still walking in the area but it was unclear if any were still inside the tower on Wednesday.

Two police officers at the scene said the operation was the result of a phone-in bomb threat.

Eiffel Tower management did not respond to requests for comment.

The 131-year-old tower usually gets about 25,000 tourists daily but visits are down this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

While the Eiffel Tower is scheduled to be open every day, it occasionally closes because of suicide threats, bomb threats or labour strikes.

