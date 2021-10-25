| 8.3°C Dublin

Egypt’s president says he will not extend state of emergency

The powers were imposed in 2017 following attacks on Coptic Christians.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (Zsolt Szigetvary/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Egypt’s president said he will not extend the state of emergency that had been imposed across the country for more than four years.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced his decision in a Facebook post.

He said the move came because “Egypt has become an oasis of security and stability in the region.”

Egypt imposed a state of emergency in April 2017, following deadly church bombings and attacks on Coptic Christians that have killed more than 100 people and wounded scores.

The government extended the order every three months after that.

The state of emergency allows for arrests without warrants, the swift prosecution of suspects and the establishment of special courts.

The emergency measure technically ended over the weekend.

