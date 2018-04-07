Egyptian cyclist pedals to Russia to support team in World Cup

Mohammed Nufal, 24, embarked on the long-haul journey on Saturday and is planning to cross seven countries including Jordan, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

“The languages are among the biggest challenges,” Mr Nufal said. “I will deal with that using translation apps and sign language.”

Mohammed Nufal is surrounded by cameramen as he begins his journey to Russia from Tahrir Square in Cairo (Amr Nabil/AP)

He expects the trip to take 65 days, covering a distance of some 7,000 kilometres (4,350 miles).