Egypt moves last chariot of King Tut to new museum

The priceless artefact, paraded through Cairo on Saturday with a military police escort, was relocated from the Egyptian National Military Museum to its final resting place at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The chariot was a major feature of the military museum for more than 30 years.

Experts stand around the chariot (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

It now sits among more than 4,500 of King Tut’s items at the Grand Egyptian Museum.