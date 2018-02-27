EE working to fix network problem

The Down Detector website said there had been more than 200 reports of problems since shortly before 8am on Tuesday, with the majority of issues around connecting to mobile internet.

An EE spokesman said: “We’re aware of a data issue affecting some internet services for some of our customers.

We’ve identified a technical issue with one of our systems and we are working to fix it as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — EE (@EE) February 27, 2018

“Phone calls and text messages are not affected in any way and are working as normal.