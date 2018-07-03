Ecuador judge orders ex-leader to be jailed over kidnap probe

A judge in Ecuador has ordered that former president Rafael Correa is to be jailed for failing to appear in court as required as part of a kidnapping probe.

The judge also approved a request by Ecuador’s chief prosecutor to seek Mr Correa’s extradition from Belgium, where he currently resides.

Mr Correa had been ordered to appear at a court in Ecuador’s capital every 15 days since early June to comply with an investigation into the case.

The nation’s highest court ordered in June that Mr Correa be included in the investigation into a failed 2012 kidnapping of an opposition politician.

Mr Correa has previously said he has no idea why he is being linked to the probe.

Press Association