Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared a global health emergency

The World Health Organisation says the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now an international health emergency.

The World Health Organisation says the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now an international health emergency.

A WHO expert committee declined on three previous occasions to advise the United Nations health agency to make the declaration, but other experts say the outbreak has long met the conditions.

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on #Ebola in #DRC provided the following public health advice for affected countries: pic.twitter.com/0b4lIfQ1di — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 17, 2019

More than 1,600 people have died since August in the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which is unfolding in a region described as a war zone.

This week the first Ebola case was confirmed in Goma, a major regional crossroads on the Rwandan border with an international airport. Experts have feared this for months.

“The government of #DRC is showing exceptional transparency in sharing information every single day.

They are doing everything it can. They need the support of the international community.

That includes its financial support.” - @DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 17, 2019

A declaration of a global health emergency often brings greater international attention and aid.

PA Media