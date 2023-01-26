Eat properly, go to parties and play cards to ward off dementia, scientists say

Healthy and sociable lifestyle can help slow memory decline, experts say

A healthy diet, combined with visits to friends and family and activities such as reading or playing cards, may help cut the risk of dementia, research suggests.

Experts said combining healthy habits boosts the chances of staving off conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

They created a chart of six beneficial behaviours, with a healthy diet deemed as eating at least seven out of 12 food groups including fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy, eggs, cereals and legumes.

Taking part in writing, reading, playing cards or other games at least twice a week is another area of healthy behaviour.

Other factors are drinking no alcohol, exercising for more than 150 minutes a week at moderate intensity or more than 75 at vigorous intensity, and never having smoked or being an ex-smoker.

Social contact at least twice a week was the sixth healthy behaviour, such as visiting loved ones, attending meetings or going to parties.

Researchers analysed data from 29,000 adults aged at least 60 with normal cognitive function who were part of the China Cognition and Aging Study.

At the start of the study in 2009, memory function was measured using tests and people were checked for the APOE gene – the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s. Follow-up assessments were carried out over the next 10 years.

Writing in the British Medical Journal, the research team concluded that “a healthy lifestyle is associated with slower memory decline, even in the presence of APOE.”.