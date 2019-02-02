News World News

Early spring predicted as groundhog does not see shadow

The forecast may be hard to believe as a large swathe of the US thaws out from a bitter polar vortex.

Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths, left, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press Reporter

Spring is coming early in the United States, a groundhog has predicted.

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania at sunrise and did not see his shadow. Tradition suggests that means spring is coming early.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

The groundhog forecast an early spring (Gene J Puskar/AP)

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by a group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney.

