Ear infections may have killed off Neanderthals

Neanderthals may have been killed off by simple ear infections, a study has suggested.

The question of why the Neanderthals died out has long puzzled scientists.

But now it appears that, far from them having been made extinct by a cataclysmic event, Neanderthals could have succumbed to illnesses which are routine in childhood now.

Today they can be treated with modern medicines such as antibiotics, but Neanderthals contracted many complications from ear infections, including respiratory infections, hearing loss and pneumonia.

The study, published in 'The Anatomical Record', found that the ears of Neanderthals were comparable to those of today's children and did not change with age, as children's do.

"It may sound far-fetched, but when we, for the first time, reconstructed the eustachian tubes of Neanderthals, we discovered that they are remarkably similar to those of human infants," said one of the authors, Professor Samuel Marquez of the Downstate Health Sciences University in New York.

"Middle ear infections are nearly ubiquitous among infants because the flat angle of an infant's eustachian tube is prone to retain otitis media bacteria that cause these infections - the same flat angle we found in Neanderthals."

Considered to have been a distinct human species (Homo neanderthalensis), Neanderthals once inhabited a region from Siberia in the east to Iberia in the west, and from Britain in the north to Iraq in the south. They appeared about 450,000 years ago and died out as humans started to settle in Eurasia 60,000 years ago.

While the shape of a human child's ear begins to change around the age of five, meaning they are less prone to ear infections, this did not happen with Neanderthals.

"It's not just the threat of dying of an infection," Dr Marquez said. "If you are constantly ill, you would not be as fit and effective in competing with your homo sapiens cousins for food and other resources."

He added: "In a world of survival of the fittest, it is no wonder that modern man, not Neanderthal, prevailed."

