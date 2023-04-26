Dutch secret services plotted to ‘kill or kidnap’ super cartel chief and Daniel Kinahan associate, court told

The alleged plot was to have taken place in 2019, at around the same time Dubai police almost arrested Daniel Kinahan

A lawyer for Ridouan Taghi has claimed Dutch secret services had plotted to kill or kidnap the criminal kingpin when he was a fugitive in Dubai.

The alleged plot was to have taken place in 2019, at around the same time Dubai police almost arrested Daniel Kinahan, who they had mistaken for the wanted Dutch mobster.

Taghi, who is one of the suspected members of the super-cartel who attended Daniel Kinahan’s wedding celebration at the Burj al Arab hotel in 2017, was later arrested in a dramatic bust by Dubai police authorities and returned to the Netherlands.

He is currently being held in a maximum-security prison where he is facing charges relating to 10 murders, drug trafficking and leading a criminal organisation suspected of shooting dead a lawyer.

He is among several others who are the subject of the extensive Marengo trial that is beginning to wrap up in The De Bunker court in Amsterdam-Osdorp.

However, in a surprise twist his lawyer, Inez Weski, has announced that “all kinds of new developments will be discussed” before the case ends.

It has been reported that this is a reference to recent statements in a separate criminal case against a member of the Dutch Commando Corps, known as The Korps Commandotroepen.

Named only as Sil A, the suspected drug smuggler revealed a few weeks ago during his criminal case how he was approached by, among others, a Dutch public prosecutor who discussed how Taghi could be kidnapped or liquidated in Dubai in 2019 by the elite special forces unit of the Royal Netherlands Army.

Weski has now asked the court to reopen the investigation by holding a pre-trial hearing to further investigate the information provided by Sil A.

She has claimed that the murder or kidnapping options were discussed during a meeting with soldiers and the Dutch intelligence services MIVD and AIVD, in the presence of “a female public prosecutor”.

The AIVD focuses mostly on domestic non-military threats to Dutch national security, whereas the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) focuses on international threats, specifically military and government-sponsored threats such as espionage.

Weski wants to know what the role of the Public Prosecution Service was in that meeting about her client, who was being investigated at the time as a suspect in several murders.

She also wants it clarified whether it is indeed the case that a public prosecutor wanted to have someone killed.

Taghi was eventually arrested by Dubai police in December 2019 and extradited to the Netherlands.

However, it is claimed that in the months before his arrest there were several Dutch justice officials in the UAE, in addition to officials from the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism, abbreviated as NCTV, the principal Dutch counter-terrorism unit.

It is also established in the Marengo file that the AIVD assisted in the investigation in Dubai and was in contact with the authorities there.

The Public Prosecution Service has denied that the visits of the justice officials had anything to do with Taghi but it has been established that both Taghi and Kinahan were under surveillance by Dubai authorities at the time.

In 2021, a trusted Dutch news website reported how Dubai police almost arrested Kinahan in a hotel lobby in 2019 when he went along to meet lawyers representing the fugitive mobster Ridouan Taghi.

The website AD has said that the lawyers were under surveillance at the time as Dutch police suspected that they had flown out to meet Taghi who was wanted in the Netherlands.

Dubai police, who were helping with the surveillance operation in the summer of 2019, saw the duo meet with another client but then watched as they were joined by a fourth man who was initially thought to be Taghi.

As police considered moving in on the Netherland's most-wanted, they suddenly realised that the target was in fact the Irish mafia boss and not Taghi.

AD says the incident happened as Dutch police were increasingly desperate to catch the fugitive Taghi whose gang are regarded as the most violent cocaine mob to ever exist in the Netherlands.

The news site claims that the hunt for Taghi, operating under the name 26CapeCoral, got a tip that the Amsterdam lawyer was due to meet Taghi in Dubai.

On June 19, 2019, the lawyer was seen in Schiphol airport with his colleague. The pair flew to Dubai and were picked up by undercover officers when they landed.

The pair were seen meeting their own client, another suspected criminal known as Khalid J, in the lobby of a hotel.

On the second day of their visit a fourth person joined the meeting which Dutch police later reported: “Has similarities with Ridouan Taghi in appearance.”

They then asked their colleagues in Dubai to arrest the individual but hours later Dubai police said they would not detain the man because they were not convinced it was Taghi.

According to AD, the police report does not address the identity of the person mistaken for Taghi who is wearing a cap and glasses but sources have said that officers in the United Arab Emirates immediately knew him to be Kinahan.

Kinahan and Taghi have been previously linked in secret police papers which detail how their two organisations worked together along with the Ndrangheta mafia and the so called 'Tito and Dino' cartel.

All of the four organisations have links to Amsterdam where the 'Dapper Don' Christy Kinahan Snr founded his mob.

According to the investigation by AD: “What the Irish top criminal had to look for in a conversation between Khalid J. and his lawyers remains unclear.

"The two lawyers just want to say that during the conversation with their client, 'someone came along who showed no outward resemblance to Taghi.’”