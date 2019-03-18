News World News

Monday 18 March 2019

Dutch police considering ‘terrorist motive’ in tram shooting

Officers said that trauma helicopters have been sent to the scene of the incident in Utrecht.

Emergency services attend the scene of a shooting in Utrecht (Martijn van der Zande/AP/PA)
Emergency services attend the scene of a shooting in Utrecht (Martijn van der Zande/AP/PA)

By Associated Press reporter

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say they are investigating a shooting in a tram that left “multiple” people injured and are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive”.

Police, including heavily-armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened on Monday morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counter-terror co-ordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News