Dutch police considering ‘terrorist motive’ in tram shooting
Officers said that trauma helicopters have been sent to the scene of the incident in Utrecht.
Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say they are investigating a shooting in a tram that left “multiple” people injured and are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive”.
Police, including heavily-armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened on Monday morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection.
A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counter-terror co-ordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.
There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.
Press Association