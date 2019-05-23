Dutch PM takes a bike ride to polling station for European elections
Mark Rutte used two wheels to get to and from the school where he cast his vote.
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has cycled to a polling station to cast his vote in European Parliament elections.
The premier took a selfie on Thursday morning with staff at the polling station, located in his former elementary school, and shook hands with students before cycling away.
Mr Rutte acknowledged that the 28-nation European Union needs reforms, but reeled off a list of reasons why the Netherlands is dependent on the EU.
He said “for our safety, for our jobs, for our prosperity, our stability, we need to stay a part of European Union”.
Mr Rutte centre-right VVD party is in a neck-and-neck race to become the largest Dutch party at the elections with the populist Forum for Democracy, which advocates a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the EU.
Press Association