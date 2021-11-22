| 7°C Dublin

Dutch leader condemns violence by ‘idiots’ after rioting

Mark Rutte’s comments came after coronavirus protests in the Netherlands and Brussels descended into violence amid anger at lockdown measures.

A protest against Covid restrictions in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) Expand

Close

A protest against Covid restrictions in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

A protest against Covid restrictions in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

A protest against Covid restrictions in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

By Mike Corder, Associated Press

The Dutch caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte has condemned rioters in Rotterdam and other towns and cities across the Netherlands over the weekend as “idiots” and said police and prosecutors would bring them to justice.

Mr Rutte’s comments came after coronavirus protests in the Netherlands and Brussels descended into violence amid simmering anger at lockdown measures being put in place in an attempt to curb soaring rates of infection.

“I realise that there are a lot of tensions in society because we have been dealing with all the misery of coronavirus for so long,” Mr Rutte said.

Police arrive at a protest in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) Expand

Close

Police arrive at a protest in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

Police arrive at a protest in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

Police arrive at a protest in Rotterdam on Friday (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

But he said violence in Rotterdam and other smaller incidents in the Netherlands had “nothing to do with demonstrating. This is a pure explosion of violence directed against our police, against our firefighters, against ambulance drivers”.

The violence came a week into a new partial lockdown in the Netherlands and after an announcement that the government was banning fireworks on New Year’s Eve in an effort to ease the strain on hospital emergency rooms. In riots across the country, youths threw fireworks at police officers.

Demonstrations in Amsterdam and the southern city of Breda protesting against lockdown measures passed off without violence on Saturday and the vast majority of tens of thousands of protesters in Brussels remained peaceful.

Prosecutors in Rotterdam, in their latest update on rioting on Friday night that saw police open fire on participants, said on Sunday that 49 people were arrested, six of them minors and many more “young adults”.

Rotterdam&rsquo;s mayor described the rioting in the city as an &lsquo;orgy of violence&rsquo; (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) Expand

Close

Rotterdam&rsquo;s mayor described the rioting in the city as an &lsquo;orgy of violence&rsquo; (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

Rotterdam’s mayor described the rioting in the city as an ‘orgy of violence’ (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

Rotterdam’s mayor described the rioting in the city as an ‘orgy of violence’ (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

A separate investigation has been launched into the police firing at rioters. Prosecutors said four people suffered gunshot wounds in the rioting, but investigations were under way into who fired the shots. Officers also fired warning shots.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Rotterdam’s mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, who described the rioting in his city as an “orgy of violence” said football hooligans were believed to be involved.

Mr Rutte said that as a liberal leader of the Netherlands “I will always fight for the right to demonstrate in this country. That is part of our democracy, of our rule of law, but what I will never accept is that idiots use sheer violence against the people who work for you and me every day … to keep this country safe under the guise of: We are dissatisfied”.

Most Watched

Privacy