Organisers of a Dutch beach party to bid farewell to the UK as it leaves the European Union say the festivities will go ahead on the scheduled date – whether Britain leaves or not.

Dutch Brexit party will go ahead – whether or not UK leaves EU

The party started as a joke that went viral on Facebook about gathering on the beach to wave goodbye to the Brits on October 31.

Now thousands of people are expected to attend what has morphed into a festival on the North Sea beach at the small town of Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam.

(Facebook/PA)

Spokeswoman Annemarie Smit said organisers have permission from the local municipality and “the party is going ahead whether Britain leaves or not”.

At 2pm on October 31, partygoers will wave across the North Sea.

Tickets cost 19.73 euros (about £17) — reflecting the year Britain joined the forerunner of the European Union.

PA Media