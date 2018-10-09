News World News

Tuesday 9 October 2018

Dutch appeals court upholds landmark climate case ruling

Emissions must be cut by at least 25% by 2020 under the terms of the ruling.

The judgment is revealed (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A Dutch appeals court has upheld a landmark ruling that ordered the Dutch government to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% by 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.

The original June 2015 ruling came in a case brought by the environmental group Urgenda on behalf of 900 Dutch citizens.

Similar cases are now under way in several countries around the world.

Urgenda director Marjan Minnesma, left, waits for judges to enter the appeals court (AP)

Cheers and applause rang around the packed courtroom as Hague Appeals Court presiding judge Marie-Anne Tan-de Sonnaville rejected the government’s appeal.

The court said the government is under a legal obligation to take measures to protect its citizens against dangerous climate change.

Since the original judgment, a new Dutch government has pledged to reduce emissions by 49% by 2030.

