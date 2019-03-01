Dunkerton plots Superdry comeback alongside Boohoo chairman

Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton has officially demanded a shareholder meeting as part of his efforts to stage a comeback at the fashion chain.

The requisition for a general meeting also calls for Peter Williams, who chairs fashion chain Boohoo, to be made a director.

Mr Dunkerton is acting with co-founder James Holder. Together the pair own 29% of Superdry.

Julian Dunkerton is one of the founders of Superdry (SuperGroup/PA)

A stock exchange announcement read: “Julian Dunkerton and James Holder, the co-founders of Superdry and the beneficial owners of c.29% of the company’s shares, announce that they have… requisitioned Superdry to convene a general meeting of shareholders.

“The purpose of the meeting is to put forth resolutions for the appointment of Mr Julian Dunkerton and Mr Peter Williams to the board of directors of Superdry.”

Superdry’s current management, led by chief executive Euan Sutherland, have been involved in a months long dispute with Mr Dunkerton, who has slammed their strategy as “misguided”.

The retailer has posted a string of disappointing results, including a December profit warning, which Mr Dunkerton believes is evidence that Mr Sutherland is “failing dismally”.

For its part, Superdry has recently appointed a new creative chief as the fashion brand looks to arrest falling profits and see off Mr Dunkerton’s assault.

It enlisted the services of former Nike executive Phil Dickinson to work as creative director in January.

