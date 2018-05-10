Dramatic moment 11-year-old jumps from hijacked car while her dad clings to the bonnet of second vehicle
Aurora Police Department released CCTV footage of a terrifying carjacking at a petrol station in Aurora, Illinois.
The footage shows the moment an 11-year-old girl who was inside the car at the time of the carjacking jump out and roll in the petrol station.
The video also shows the girl's father jumping onto the roof of a second car, trying to stop it.
The father is then seen walking back and putting his arm around his daughter.
Fortunately neither were hurt in the incident.
Tyrelle L. Pulley has been charged by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police.
Aurora Police Department say they are still searching for his accomplice.
Anyone with information is asked to call our Investigators at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.
Press Association